Then & Now with Grantham Civic Society
Westgate Hall was built in 1852, and was one of two corn exchanges in the town.
It was the last building on the Market Place before Westgate.
Grantham Cricket Club had regular meetings and social events in the hall.
On July 25, 1857, the Grantham Journal reported that ‘A general meeting was held of the shareholders in the All England match was held at Mr Branston’s on Tuesday evening.’
It went on to say ‘It was resolved to have a ball on the first night in the Corn Exchange and a concert on the second night in the Exchange Hall; and we further hear that a mixed entertainment of an highly pleasing description will be given on the Saturday evening in the latter hall, by gentlemen of the town.
‘The prices to which will be at a low figure, and the proceeds given to the cricket club’.
**By Ruth Crook
