'Dozy Parkers' have again given Grantham people the hump, and rightly so.

More pavement parking is the order of the day, all captured on camera by fed-up Journal readers.

The first example of how not to park is a van parked over the pavement between Belton and the A607 near Chandlers.

A 'Dozy Parker' near Belton. (62950080)

Not only did the snapper send in this picture, but a close-up of the driver with a middle finger protruding, to show what he thought of his van being snapped by a disgruntled pedestrian.

This driver was unimpressed with having his picture taken by a disgruntled pedestrian and stuck up his middle finger. (62950850)

Next up is this car in Belton Lane.

A 'Dozy Parker' in Belton Lane. (62950371)

"Yet another inconsiderate driver – male, yes, I did see him," said the snapper.

"He could easily have parked on the drive of the house he was visiting.

"This is a stretch of Belton Lane, looking towards the Lion Gates, where traffic often exceeds the speed limit and tears around the corner in both directions.

"It is worse at night when the 'boy racers' delight in testing out their cornering skills. I'm guessing that is how the stone wall on the corner was knocked down."

"Anyhow, I scraped by using the verge, though dog poo is a constant hazard with this approach.

"The alternative is to use the road when there is no traffic approaching. This is far from ideal for those with pushchairs, wheelchairs or toddlers in hand, however!'"

A 'Dozy Parker' in Albion Street. (62950058)

In Albion Street this is apparently "a daily occurrence".

A 'Dozy Parker' in Sharpe Road. (62950086)

"Completely on the path," said the reader who took this picture in Sharpe Road.

A 'Dozy Parker' in Harrowby Lane. (62950084)

The same reader also captured a blue van parked over the pavement in Harrowby Lane.

A 'Dozy Parker' in Chelmsford Drive. (62950082)

A double whammy in Chelmsford Drive, two vans turning the pavement into a bit of a slalom course for pedestrians.

A 'Dozy Parker' in Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth. (62950091)

"I wish these people would stop blocking the path up on Old Post Lane, Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth," said one annoyed reader.

"There are plenty of places to park there without being on the only footpath that leads down to the play area."

A 'Dozy Parker' in Swinegate. (62950089)

A pedestrian may be able to squeeze through the narrow slit left by the driver of this van, in Swinegate, but anyone with a pram, pushchair, wheelchair or mobility scooter would not.

The topic of pavement parking was discussed at a full meeting of Lincolnshire County Council in December, where it was branded "dangerous".

However, councillors admitted little can be done about the problem.

But the Journal will not be swayed and we will play our part by continuing to highlight examples of 'Dozy Parking'.