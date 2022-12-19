A man accused of causing the death of 22-year-old Grantham man Josh Ashworth while driving a black BMW on the A52 at Somerby Hill, Grantham, on April 22 this year, has appeared at crown court.

The case against Cole Tresidder, aged 22, of Springfield Road, Leicester, has been adjourned to January 26, 2023, for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.

Tresidder faces charges of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

Josh, who lived in Grantham but was formerly a long-time resident of Bottesford, was a member of the Vale of Belvoir Lions who remembered him at their awards ceremony earlier this year.

Josh received the posthumous Melvin Jones Fellowship Award at the Lions Platinum Jubilee Awards for his contribution to the club from an early age.