Speed restrictions on Five Gates Lane and more cycleways and footpaths could form part of woods plan
Plans to reconnect two of Grantham’s most popular visitor attractions are well under way.
The Woodland Trust and the National Trust are planning to open up borders on the land connecting the eastern part of Belton House and Londonthorpe Woods in a £1.2 millon investment project to reconnect Grantham to its historic landscape.
As part of the proposal, they are in the process of devising a sustainable transport access strategy which aims to create greater access between the sites for visitors by reducing speed in the area, creating cycle routes, improving the car parks and providing better pedestrian and cycle access from Grantham.
