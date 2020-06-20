Home   News   Article

A number of hotels in the Grantham area are preparing to reopen next month following lockdown

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:00, 20 June 2020

The hospitality industry has taken a hit during the coronavirus lockdown, but many local hotels are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Although nothing has been set in stone with regards to hotels reopening, the Prime Minister has stated that he hopes to reopen at least some of the hospitality industry, “provided they’re safe and enforce social distancing”, early next month.

Belton Woods Golf Resort and Hotel will reopen on July 4.

