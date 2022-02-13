I cannot imagine that anyone either living in, or travelling through, Grantham can be anything other than appalled at the state of the roads within the town.

They are a disgrace and anyone who has anything to do with promoting this town to attract visitors should be ashamed and embarrassed at the state of them. We have a number of councillors, both SKDC and LCC (and of all political parties) who live in the town area and must travel along these roads and must wonder at the condition of them, yet appear to do nothing about it. Those who are only SKDC councillors and represent Grantham may well shrug their shoulders and claim that it is a county council matter. Well that may be but you represent the people of Grantham and should be putting pressure on the others in SKDC to do something about it!

Those of you who are either both SKDC and LCC councillors or just LCC councillors need to put pressure on LCC Highways Department to do something about the roads in your town (difficult I know when the LCC Executive Councillor: Highways, Transport and IT (Richard Davies) happens to be the councillor for Barrowby Gate and couldn’t care less about these roads).

LCC Highways have stated to the Grantham Journal that they would be carrying out the work under Dysart Road bridge on 17 January - never happened. They then stated on Grantham Matters site that it would start on 6 Feb - never happened. Why? I emailed Councillor Davies to find out but of course never got a

reply!

This is a classic example of how Grantham seems to be the forgotten town and it is up to our elected representatives to get motivated and do something about it. I live in this town and am disgusted at the state of the roads. Those who drive into it or pass through it must wonder at the pitiful lack of action taken by those who can do something about it!

Lt Col (Retd) J G Adkins

Worcester Road

Grantham

Congratulations to Mrs Lynda North on her detailed survey on the closure of High Street/Guildhall Street junction; perhaps the Highway Department can be enlightened from her survey.

It would be a wise move for the Lincolnshire County Council to employ Mrs North as Head of Highways, then we can ensure the smooth flow of traffic in Grantham.

T. McCollin

Address provided