Speaking with young people and pressures on the NHS are focuses of Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Caroline Johnson in this month's column. She writes:

Last week thousands of schools, youth clubs and organisations came together to mark UK Parliament Week.

This event spreads the word about what Parliament is, what it does and how you can get involved.

I was pleased to see that many local organisations in Sleaford and North Hykeham took part this year, and I was delighted to meet Heckington Scouts and visit Branston Community Academy to speak with young people in my constituency for the occasion.

It is always fantastic to meet with young people and answer their questions on a variety of topics.

Many important pieces of legislation are currently going through Parliament that relate to the daily lives of young people and I was pleased to see children of all ages engaging and learning about these.

In particular, the Online Safety Bill is currently making its way through Parliament and seeks to ensure that the largest and most popular social media sites play their part in protecting adults and the most vulnerable in society, including children, online.

I am also pleased that the Government announced in the Autumn Statement that schools will receive £2.3 billion of additional funding during both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years. This will bring the core schools budget to a total of £58.8 billion in 2024-25, which is £2 billion more than what was previously committed in the 2021 Spending Review.

This will enable schools to continue to invest in high quality teaching and to target additional support to the children who need it most.

This week I have also become a member of the Health and Social Care Committee in Parliament which is tasked with scrutinising the work of the Government in improving our health and care services. As an NHS consultant paediatrician with 21 years of experience working in our health service, I am keen to work with the committee to identify how services can be improved for children and adults alike.

Although life has been returning to normal since the pandemic, the pressure on the NHS continues and waiting lists are rising.

There is therefore no shortage of matters to consider at this time, including the Government’s plans for our health and care workforce, in terms of both recruitment and retention, the role that digital technology can play in improving healthcare, ambulance and social care delays, the need for constituents to be seen by medical professionals in a timely and efficient manner, quality of inpatient mental healthcare, the role of preventative medicine and availability of community paediatric services to name a few.

I look forward to working with the committee to effectively scrutinise and hold the government to account in this vital policy area.