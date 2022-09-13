A protest march planned for Grantham next weekend has been cancelled following the death of the Queen.

The Cost of Living protest had been arranged to take place on Saturday (September 17), but the decision has been taken for it not to go ahead.

The Fire Brigades Union, which was to lead the march, took the decision to cancel.

The statue of Margaret Thatcher in St Peter's Hill, Grantham. (57082734)

The march had been scheduled to start at 11.30am in Dysart Park with a gathering of MPs, union officials and members of the public.

The march, which was also supposed to be a protest against the Thatcher statue in St Peter's Hill, was due to go through town past the statue and on to Wyndham Park.

It has yet to be decided if the protest will be rearranged.