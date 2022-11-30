A Grantham primary school went above and beyond to raise money for Children in Need this year.

Belmont Community Primary School’s events lead Blaine Togher wanted the school to do something extra special, so the 'Great Belmont Sponsored Ramble' was born.

Parents, carers, grandparents and siblings were invited to go along to walk and talk with the children and staff through Londonthorpe Woods.

The Great Belmont Ramble (61022219)

As the sun shone after days of heavy rain, the school community was "thrilled" by the huge number of people in the wider community who were able to join in.

Hot drinks were served by the school’s Friends of Belmont School team while the excited children gathered on the playground. The older pupils were to walk with the younger ones, some of whom were only four years old.

Once together, around 300 people set off down Alma Park Road, where they were met by Aaron Benson from the Woodland Trust/Reconnecting Grantham project. After crossing over into Londonthorpe Woods, the whole group completed a circuit of the track before heading back to school – a total of 4.6 miles.

The Great Belmont Ramble (61022221)

The sponsored event follows a push at the school to boost mental health with ‘Five Ways to Wellbeing’ – simple things everyone can do to enjoy life and be kinder to ourselves.

Mr Togher said: "It was a day we’ll never forget!

"We are so proud of all the children who took part, and would like to thank everyone who sponsored them as well as those who walked along with us on that fabulous morning.

"The children met the five strands of the ‘Five Ways to Wellbeing’ by being active; taking notice of their surroundings; connecting with each other through the challenge and through talk, whilst learning and having fun along the way. All with the overarching aim of raising money for charity.

"I’m very proud to say over £1,568 has been pledged which we will forward on to the Children in Need charity as soon as we can."