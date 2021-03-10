A rise of 127 Covid cases is confirmed in Lincolnshire in 24 hours

There have been 127 new coronavirus cases in Lincolnshire in the past 24 hours.

Today (Wednesday), three deaths were registered in Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported four deaths in hospitals run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

Cases of coronavirus and deaths are still rising locally but at a slower rate. (44885603)

The number of deaths in South Kesteven since the pandemic began remains at 263 while the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 6,940, a rise of 16 in 24 hours.

The infection in the district is now 56.2 per 100,000 of the population. Up to March 1 it was 110.9 per 100,000.

On Wednesday, national cases increased by 5,926 to 4,234,924, while deaths rose by 190 to 124,987.

Some 95% of primary pupils are attending Lincolnshire schools this week, compared to a quarter last month due to schools and colleges in England being closed except for children of key workers and vulnerable pupils.

Around a third of secondary pupils have returned this week compared to five per cent in February, with the other two thirds adopting a phased return to the classroom so they can be tested in a “managed way”. This is expected to increase over the next few days.

Over 10,000 people have now had a rapid coronavirus test at one of the two community testing facilities in Lincoln since the start of 2021.

An average of 200 people per day have been for tests between the two sites at Lincoln City’s LNER Stadium and at St Swithin’s Community Centre off Monks Road. The rapid lateral flow tests provide results in less than an hour.

Just two districts have seen a spike since Monday – North East Lincolnshire and Lincoln City.

North Kesteven now has the lowest infection rate in Greater Lincolnshire with South Holland having the highest and ranked 10th nationally.

Boris Johnson has “corrected” European Council President Charles Michel over his claim that the UK had imposed a “outright ban” on the export of COVID-19 vaccines.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson said the country had “not blocked” the sale abroad of “a single vaccine or its components”.

Britons hoping to go on holiday after lockdown eases can think about booking a getaway to Greece for mid-May, while Spain has said it could start using vaccine passports that same month.

Greece is planning on welcoming foreign tourists from 14 May depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.