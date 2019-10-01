Folkingham, S19/1425: Mrs Judy Clark - erection of 2.4m x 3m x 2.9m wooden summerhouse in rear garden of property at 47 Churchfields Road

Birthorpe, S19/1477: Mr Robert Chapman - installation of two 250kw biomass boilers at Grange Farm, 7 Oseby Lane

Rippingale, S19/1527: Mr Alec Gadsby - erection of timber framed garage/store at 10 East Street

Swayfield, S19/1556: Miss Florence Hartley - siting of log cabin for agricultural worker at Counthorpe Lodge Farm

Stroxton, S19/1558 and S19/1559: Dr and Mrs Amos - replacement windows, replacement front door and new conservation-style rooflight on rear non-original roof slope, plus listed building consent, at The Manor House, Main Street

Grantham, S19/1562: Mr Defusto - addition of solar panels to roof at 85 Manthorpe Road

Grantham, S19/1569: Mr Do Huu Nghi - erection of single storey rear extension at 337 Harlaxton Road

Grantham, S19/1570: Mrs Sue Barnes - four x banner flags at Harrowby Lane Methodist Church, Princess Drive

Harlaxton, S19/1571: Nicola Jefferson - repairs to front chimney stack at 1 Pond Street

North Witham, S19/1572: Mrs Lisa Speck - conversion of existing garage to living accommodation, increase in height to accommodate first floor and insertion of dormer windows to front and rear at 4 Post Lane

Grantham, S19/1575: Mr Glyn Stroud - new totem sign and various signage for builders merchants at land off Trent Road

Lenton, S19/1577: Mr Christopher Kent - demolition of existing Dutch barn and erection of a new house and garage and change of use of adjacent land from agricultural to horticultural for growing trees, hedging plants and shrubs at land to the rear of The Stables, Keisby Road

Marston, S19/1579: Mr Ivan Hubbard - extension of existing detached garage to provide new one-and-a-half storey dwelling at The Willows, Barkston Raod

Horbling, S19/1588: Mr James Frankish - proposed two storey extension at 21 Sandygate Lane

South Witham, S19/1590: Mr A. Van Straubenzee - north porch extension at St John the Baptist Church, Church Lane

Grantham, S19/1609: Mr and Mrs Andrew Baty - proposed detached garage with study over at 108 Manthorpe Road

Oasby, S19/1631: Mr Cox - erection of single storey extensions to front and side of the host dwelling, replace rear single storey flat roof with hipped roof and insertion of rooflights at Oasby Lodge, Village Street

Long Bennington, S19/1650: Mr and Mrs Bowkett - crown lift to attain an end height clearance of aprrox 4m above ground level (crown break) of mature horse chestnut at 1 Hardwick Gardens

Irnham, S19/1652: Sir Jamie Benton Jones - proposed two storey extension to rear of dwelling, plus listed building consent, at Keeper’s Cottage, Swinstead Road

Hawthorpe, S19/1665: Dr Armand Hughes-D’aeth - replacement septic tank at Old Rookery Farmhouse, Irnham Road

Billingborough, S19/1667: Mr A. Garner - demolition of existing single storey rear extension and replace with new two storey rear extension at 28 Birthorpe Road

Grantham, S19/1676: Mr and Mrs C. Lorenz - porch extension to dwelling at Trinity Cottage, 25 Queensway

Aslackby, S19/1678: Mr S. Bradford - erection of two storey side extension, ground floor front and rear extensions, insertion of dormer and velux windows on rear roofslope at The Cottage, Kirkby Underwood Road

Grantham, S19/1679: Mr and Mrs Nick Bonz - erection of single storey side and rear extension, 1.8m high boundary fence to side at 11 Hazelwood Drive

Ancaster, S19/1694: Mr and Mrs Robert and Shirley Keetley - construction of a single storey detached garage at 12 Brookside