South Kesteven District Council's planning applications from the Grantham area
Folkingham, S19/1425: Mrs Judy Clark - erection of 2.4m x 3m x 2.9m wooden summerhouse in rear garden of property at 47 Churchfields Road
Birthorpe, S19/1477: Mr Robert Chapman - installation of two 250kw biomass boilers at Grange Farm, 7 Oseby Lane
Rippingale, S19/1527: Mr Alec Gadsby - erection of timber framed garage/store at 10 East Street
Swayfield, S19/1556: Miss Florence Hartley - siting of log cabin for agricultural worker at Counthorpe Lodge Farm
Stroxton, S19/1558 and S19/1559: Dr and Mrs Amos - replacement windows, replacement front door and new conservation-style rooflight on rear non-original roof slope, plus listed building consent, at The Manor House, Main Street
Grantham, S19/1562: Mr Defusto - addition of solar panels to roof at 85 Manthorpe Road
Grantham, S19/1569: Mr Do Huu Nghi - erection of single storey rear extension at 337 Harlaxton Road
Grantham, S19/1570: Mrs Sue Barnes - four x banner flags at Harrowby Lane Methodist Church, Princess Drive
Harlaxton, S19/1571: Nicola Jefferson - repairs to front chimney stack at 1 Pond Street
North Witham, S19/1572: Mrs Lisa Speck - conversion of existing garage to living accommodation, increase in height to accommodate first floor and insertion of dormer windows to front and rear at 4 Post Lane
Grantham, S19/1575: Mr Glyn Stroud - new totem sign and various signage for builders merchants at land off Trent Road
Lenton, S19/1577: Mr Christopher Kent - demolition of existing Dutch barn and erection of a new house and garage and change of use of adjacent land from agricultural to horticultural for growing trees, hedging plants and shrubs at land to the rear of The Stables, Keisby Road
Marston, S19/1579: Mr Ivan Hubbard - extension of existing detached garage to provide new one-and-a-half storey dwelling at The Willows, Barkston Raod
Horbling, S19/1588: Mr James Frankish - proposed two storey extension at 21 Sandygate Lane
South Witham, S19/1590: Mr A. Van Straubenzee - north porch extension at St John the Baptist Church, Church Lane
Grantham, S19/1609: Mr and Mrs Andrew Baty - proposed detached garage with study over at 108 Manthorpe Road
Oasby, S19/1631: Mr Cox - erection of single storey extensions to front and side of the host dwelling, replace rear single storey flat roof with hipped roof and insertion of rooflights at Oasby Lodge, Village Street
Long Bennington, S19/1650: Mr and Mrs Bowkett - crown lift to attain an end height clearance of aprrox 4m above ground level (crown break) of mature horse chestnut at 1 Hardwick Gardens
Irnham, S19/1652: Sir Jamie Benton Jones - proposed two storey extension to rear of dwelling, plus listed building consent, at Keeper’s Cottage, Swinstead Road
Hawthorpe, S19/1665: Dr Armand Hughes-D’aeth - replacement septic tank at Old Rookery Farmhouse, Irnham Road
Billingborough, S19/1667: Mr A. Garner - demolition of existing single storey rear extension and replace with new two storey rear extension at 28 Birthorpe Road
Grantham, S19/1676: Mr and Mrs C. Lorenz - porch extension to dwelling at Trinity Cottage, 25 Queensway
Aslackby, S19/1678: Mr S. Bradford - erection of two storey side extension, ground floor front and rear extensions, insertion of dormer and velux windows on rear roofslope at The Cottage, Kirkby Underwood Road
Grantham, S19/1679: Mr and Mrs Nick Bonz - erection of single storey side and rear extension, 1.8m high boundary fence to side at 11 Hazelwood Drive
Ancaster, S19/1694: Mr and Mrs Robert and Shirley Keetley - construction of a single storey detached garage at 12 Brookside
