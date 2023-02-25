Journal reader David Feld is fed up of the actions of 'Dozy Parkers' and has captured several on camera. He writes:

These photographs of ‘dozy parking’ in Grantham – mostly on Harrowby Lane and Alma Park – were all taken within the last couple of weeks.

First, I have never understood the mentality of drivers who would rather park their (large) vehicles, badly, on the side of road, and force other drivers into a chicane, when there is a perfectly good car park only 10 yards away. Photo 1 shows just this happening outside the Harrowby Lane Tesco.

'Dozy Parker' (62607318)

The red car was considerately waiting for the traffic coming from Harrowby Lane. The driving instructor in the small white car complained to the passenger of the monster vehicle, but was laughed at.

'Dozy Parker' (62607320)

'Dozy Parker' (62607324)

Photos 2 and 3 show vans ignorantly parked in the same area: the blue one also on a junction; the white one blocking the view from Keats Avenue.

'Dozy Parker' (62607326)

Photo 4 is of real ignorance: a car parked on double-yellow lines outside Belmont Primary School – and directly under a ‘No Parking’ sign!

'Dozy Parker' (62607328)

No. 5 shows inconsiderate parking on First Avenue. There is often a vehicle on this corner, parked well within 10 yards of the junction and blocking the view, but causing parking on a blind bend so that passing vehicles are forced on to the wrong side of the road and into the path of cars coming round that blind corner from Second Avenue.

'Dozy Parker' (62607332)

While we’re on Second Avenue, it seems that the said road is now a lorry-park. This articulated lorry (photo 6) was parked for many days on the pavement on Second Avenue last year – and it’s back again.

I’m pretty sure that this breaks a local by-law.

'Dozy Parker' (62607334)

Round the corner, on Alma Park Road, there is a lay-by outside the shops – not to mention a quarter-of-a mile of kerb – but some drivers (sometimes three or four) would rather leave their vehicles on the pavement (photo 7), making access to the shops sometimes difficult.

'Dozy Parker' (62607336)

Meanwhile, over the other side of Alma Park’s main junction, some wonderfully inventive parking can take place (photo 8).

'Dozy Parker' (62607314)

Back on First Avenue, it’s not just powered vehicles which block the way for pedestrians. Wheely bins are a hazard, too (photo 9) – as they can be in the town centre.

'Dozy Parker' (62607316)

Photo 10 shows large bins blocking the pavement on Elmer Street North.

Fortunately, Elmer Street is one-way, so pedestrians who are forced into the road have only to look one way.

'Dozy Parker' (62607340)

Let’s round off in the town centre, too. Photo 11 shows a common scene: a large delivery van parked at the traffic lights on St Peter’s Hill and showing hazards lights.

These vans force all northbound vehicles from two lanes into one, so that those turning into Avenue Road hold up those which which intend to go straight on.

'Dozy Parker' (62607342)

Last, a van parked inconsiderately on Narrow Westgate (photo 12) – another common sight.

While we’re on Narrow Westgate, I’ve lost count of the number of cars which are parked on the west side, where parking is forbidden, 24/7.

My latest set-to was a few evenings ago, with a really ignorant driver who was sitting in his car, using his mobile phone with the car engine running and with headlights in the wrong direction.

He assured me, with suitably colourful language, that he was breaking no laws.

He was breaking THREE! I wish that I’d taken a photograph.