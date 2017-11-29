A spot of ‘toilet twinning’ for Grantham Sunrisers

‘Toilet twinning’ was the unusual subject of a talk given to the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club.

Guest speaker was Andrew Brown, who told members how one in three people across the world do not have somewhere safe to go to the toilet.

He talked about bad sanitation and how it is one of the world’s biggest killers, with a child under the age of five dying every minute because of dirty water and poor sanitation.

He then introduced the ‘toilet twinning’ project, which works by encouraging donations of £60 which provide a toilet to benefit a community. Donors receive a photograph of the toilet they have paid for.

Rotary club president Lez said: “The Sunrise Rotary Club were so moved by Andrew’s presentation that we have donated £240, which will go to build a toilet block at a school, and we hope to support this project further by holding a social evening for this very worthwhile cause.”