A UK holiday doesn't have to mean a seaside caravan and a fun fair

Column by Grantham-based travel advisor Lynne Page, of www.lynnepagetravel-pa.com

Holidaying in the UK doesn’t just mean a caravan by the seaside, eating fish and chips and visting the fun fair.

There are so many different experiences that our beautiful country has to offer.

While you may be thinking of leaving international travel to next year, a UK break could make a nice addition to your travel plans for 2021.

The choice of breaks out there are vast and range from remote lodges with a hot tub, treehouse stays, glamping pods and yurts or a quirky cottage with an outdoor roll-top bath.

Treat yourself to the ultimate in relaxation on a retreat or would you prefer the discipline of a bootcamp?

Maybe you want to stay in a hotel but want something out of the ordinary? How about a converted prison or an old Pullman Railway carriage? You could feel like royalty and stay in a castle.

If you don’t want to stay in one place you could try boating on the Norfolk Broads, driving a vintage VW camper van around the Lake District or have a trip on the Flying Scotsman steam train?

Some of the major cruise lines are now offering ‘Seacations’ sailing around the British Isles.

They are for UK residents only and do have vaccination policies, so please check with your travel agent.

Alternatively, you could travel by air or sea to one of the Channel Islands to stay in a hotel, self-catering accommodation, or camp under the stars.

If you don’t want to go far from home there are still a plethora of experiences you can book, whether you are an adrenaline junkie or want something more relaxing to do.

Some of the experiences available include hiking, cycling, paddle-boarding, kayaking, cliff jumping, yoga and meditation, surfing, a cooking experience, or private food tour.

These are just a few ideas for you to think about now that we are able to stay away from our homes and it is a great way for us to support our economy by holidaying in this country.