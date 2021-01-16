Letter: Yes, Woolsthorpe is a lovely place but please stay away from our area until it is safe to return
Published: 16:30, 16 January 2021
The people that live in Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir are doing what the Government says.
Stay in and keep safe.
The other villages are doing the same.
So why is it we get walkers and cyclists in the village, all from out of the area, descending on us, parking anywhere?
They don’t even keep apart from each other when walking.
No masks on either.
The canal path at the Dirty Duck is full with people and bikes so there is certainly no space.
It is a lovely area but please stay away until lockdown is over. Obey the rules, please.
‘Concerned village’
Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir