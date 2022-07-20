A pregnant woman from Grantham is unable to claim insurance following a car crash involving four other cars.

A red Land Rover Discovery crashed into five cars on Huntingtower Road on July 18, and the person driving the vehicle has not come forward to give their insurance details which has caused disruption to those involved.

One of those involved is Billie Crofts, whose Kia Ceed has been written off due to£19,000 worth of damage, which was confirmed by Pronto, an accident repair garage in Grantham who completed an assessment on July 19.

The damage done to Billie's Kia Ceed. (58082350)

Billie said: "It wasn’t reported by us but our neighbours who luckily were awake.

"I fear had we not had such brilliant neighbours that it would have been a hit and run job as both me and my partner slept through it all.

"I am currently 39 plus three weeks pregnant, and am due this Sunday.

"I've chosen to have the baby at QMC in Nottingham but I am very anxious as both vehicles from the house hold have been impacted by the accident and with an imminent trip to the labour suite fast approaching, this is far from ideal.

"Also, not to mention the stress it’s caused me having to worry about not having a usable vehicle, having to make my first claim through insurance company and being unable to get a courtesy car."

It is not only vital that Billie has the use of a vehicle, but it is also important to her partner as he is a "urgent responder for the NHS and relies on his vehicle to get to and from work," added Billie.

Without the insurance information of the person who was driving, Billie is unable to claim for a courtesy car.

Huntingtower Road where the crash occured. (58082485)

As a result, her insurance company is sourcing a hire car from Enterprise for her, however for Enterprise to claim the costs they need to know the responsible insurance company.

The police are dealing with the incident but have not made contact with Billie since so she can obtain further details.

A spokesperson from Lincolnshire Police said: "We attended an address on Huntingtower Road, Grantham after receiving a call of a multi-vehicle collision.

"A moving vehicle had collided with a row of parked cars.

"There were no injuries at the scene and our enquiries are ongoing as we continue our investigation."