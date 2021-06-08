Ticket holders in the district council's community lottery have a chance to win a year's supply of fruit and veg in a ‘super-draw’ later this month.

The draw will be made on Saturday, June 26, when three extra prizes, each worth £360, will be added to the potential top weekly pay-out of £25,000.

Local good causes are on track to benefit to the tune of over £73,000 this year, because 60 per cent of ticket money paid by LotterySK players goes directly to charities and groups across South Kesteven.

SKDC leader Councillor Kelham Cooke said: “The response to LotterySK since its launch and throughout the pandemic has been amazing, with 2,340 tickets currently in play from around 1,170 good cause supporters.

“Their amazing generosity is particularly important at this time because many groups have been unable to organise their usual fund-raising due to lockdown restrictions. They make our towns, villages and neighbourhoods better places to live and work in.

“I have been involved since LotterySK’s inception and am a huge fan of the way it works to benefit the community, so I am extremely proud that thousands of pounds are raised each year for such deserving causes that make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Total prize winnings since LotterySK began have totalled more than £104,575.

Friends of Sandon and Ambergate, Three Counties Dog Rescue and Dementia Support South Lincs are all selling hundreds of tickets each week, boosting their funds thanks to regular supporters.

Cabinet member for people and safer communities, Councillor Annie Mason, said: “Good causes can sign up free, whenever they want – and once they let their supporters know they are part of LotterySK, it can become a regular income stream for them with the minimum of fuss.

“I’d encourage all the groups already signed up to keep engaging with their local community so that everyone is aware of the good causes they can support simply by logging on to buy a ticket online.”

The most recent to join South Kesteven’s Community Lottery are Fulbeck United FC, volunteer group Foston Neighbours and the Friends of Belmont School in Grantham.

Fulbeck United manager Chris Bates said: “It’s so important for groups to get their message out there once they have signed up, as a few tickets sold each week can add a huge amount during the year to add to your regular events and appeals. By getting more people on board, you don’t just raise funds, you also raise awareness of all the good things you’re doing in the community.”

Ticket holders in the draw on 26 June could win one of three national prizes, in addition to the £25,000 Jackpot. A year's supply of fruit and veg home delivery is on offer. Winners will receive a coupon to redeem with Boxxfresh that includes 12 £30 purchases, delivered to their door.

To buy tickets, or register as a good cause, go to www.lotterysk.co.uk where there is also information and advice for groups wanting help on how to encourage ticket sales.

For more information and to find out how to apply for a grant from the Community Fund, visit: www.southkesteven.gov.uk/communityfund