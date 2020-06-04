A1 at Grantham reopens following bridge incident
Published: 09:12, 04 June 2020
| Updated: 09:13, 04 June 2020
The A1 has fully reopened following an incident near a bridge in Grantham in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).
Both carriageways were closed just after 3am between the A607 Harlaxton and B1174 Little Ponton turn-offs, after what Highways England described as a "police incident" at Gorse Bridge at Barrowby.
The northbound carriageway reopened at around 3.30am, with the southbound carriageway following just before 9am.
Read moreGranthamTraffic and TravelTransport
More by this authorMarie Bond