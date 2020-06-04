Home   News   Article

A1 at Grantham reopens following bridge incident

By Marie Bond
Published: 09:12, 04 June 2020
 | Updated: 09:13, 04 June 2020

The A1 has fully reopened following an incident near a bridge in Grantham in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

Both carriageways were closed just after 3am between the A607 Harlaxton and B1174 Little Ponton turn-offs, after what Highways England described as a "police incident" at Gorse Bridge at Barrowby.

The northbound carriageway reopened at around 3.30am, with the southbound carriageway following just before 9am.

