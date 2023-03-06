A collision on the A1 involving two HGVs is causing traffic delays near Harlaxton.

The A1 northbound is blocked following a collision involving two HGVs at the junction of the A607 and Gonerby Moor this morning (Monday).

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that the northbound lane is affected by this and is "likely to be closed for some time".

A collision involving two HGVs has blocked the A1 northbound at Harlaxton. Photo: Paul Clark (62807120)

Reports on the AA's live traffic site say that delays are increasing and as of 10.53am, the average speed was 15mph.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.