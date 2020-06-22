Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that there were no injuries after a lorry overturned on the A1, blocking the road for more than three hours.

The incident occurred on Saturday and was reported at 1.38pm, as the overturned HGV blocked the northbound carriageway of the A1.

The northbound stretch of the A1 between A52 at Grantham and the A46 at Newark on Trent was closed until around 5pm as emergency services and clean-up crews cleared the scene and recovered the HGV.