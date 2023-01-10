New data has revealed Lincolnshire is one of the top 10 regions with the most speeding offences in Britain – with a Grantham A1 camera found to have caught thousands of speeders.

Data from a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by RAC lists Lincolnshire as number nine on the list of the top 10 speeding capitals in Britain, after 59,525 speeding tickets were issued across the county from January 2021 to January 2022.

However, only 23 police forces out of 44 responded to the FOI, so the data "doesn't give a complete representation of Britain's roads", RAC added.

The speed camera on the A1 northbound at Barrowby Thorns. Image: Google Maps (61774614)

According to the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership (LRSP) the top five speeding hotspots in the county from 2020-2022 were the A1434 at Bunkers Hill in Lincoln at number one, the A1 Barrowby Thorns (northbound) at number two, A151 Main Road at Whaplode at three, the A153 Butts Lane at Tattershall at four and the A52 at Butterwick at five.

Steve Batchelor, senior manager at the LRSP, said: "Far too many people have lost their lives on Lincolnshire’s roads.

"Every single life represents an unimaginable tragedy for the friends and family of those involved. Speeding is one of the main contributory factors in collisions where people die or are seriously injured on our roads.

"We make no apology for enforcing the speed limits. It is one of the things our communities ask us to focus on."

Data recorded by the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership. (61772188)

Data recorded by the LRSP has revealed from January 1, 2020, until December 31, 2022, the A1434 Bunkers Hill in Lincoln had the highest amount of speeding offences with 26,477 recorded.

Previously, the A1 Barrowby Thorns (northbound) was listed as one of the top three speedings hotspots in the UK in 2017, after 35,000 drivers were caught speeding.

Barrowby Thorns is now the second highest speeding hotspot in the county as 23,881 speeding offences were recorded over the three-year period.

However, in 2022 Barrowby Thorns had the highest amount of speeding offences as 8,246 were recorded, compared to 7,198 at Bunkers Hill.

In 2020 8,736 speeding offences were recorded at Barrowby Thorns and in 2021 6,899 were recorded

The total number of speeding offences of the three other speeding hotspots over the three-year period was:

A151, Main Road, Whaplode - 17,704

A153, Butts Lane, Tattershall - 16,421

A52, Butterwick - 12,568

The LRSP said it has plans to introduce more initiatives for speed enforcement. It has increased the number of mobile speed camera locations throughout the county and plans to introduce new and improved fixed and average speed camera systems at locations that have seen collisions and speeding.

The introduction of the Lincolnshire Police Roads Policing Unit has also provided a targeted police presence.

In addition to speed enforcement, LRSP, Lincolnshire Police, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire, Lincolnshire County Council, and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue continue to explore more to tackle this issue.

LRSP has introduced Operation Snap, a system to effectively process evidence of road traffic offences and poor driving captured by the public. In 2022, more than 1,500 submissions were received, resulting in more than 500 offences being processed.

Motorcycle training opportunities have also increased through Biker Breakfast, Bikesafe, and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue’s Biker Down initiatives.

The Community Speed Watch Scheme, featuring speed limit reminder and interactive signs, now features 281 member groups, with 91 volunteer teams monitoring speeding vehicles and 1,134 trained volunteers.

LRSP also continues to increase the number of school road safety education lessons and by the end of this year it will have completed the most ever.

It also continues to deliver its Accident Investigation and Prevention (AIP) engineering works, with over 1,000 sites and links assessed annually resulting in over 50 sites requiring more detailed investigation and improvement work.

Speed awareness re-education training was also provided to over 25,000 speeding motorists in 2022.