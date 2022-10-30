Charmaine Morgan, South Kesteven District Councillor, chair of SOS Grantham Hospital, writes:

Regarding a questionnaire sent out by Gareth Davies, Conservative MP for Grantham and Stamford, about improving safety on the A1.

Not only was the timing of the questionnaire terrible, arriving as many were mourning the passing of our Queen, but it was an act of hypocrisy. Our MP was asking what importance we place on the provision of improving safety on the A1.

As someone who regularly uses that stretch of road I agree it is dangerous and improvements could be made by the Highways Agency but the amount of casualties is insignificant in comparison to those at risk from the downgrade of Grantham A&E to an urgent treatment centre.

As a junior minister for health our MP’s failure to respond to requests from campaigners and defend our vital A&E was staggering.

That his assistant, Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of the Conservative Group on the district council, went on to put in a wrecking motion when I called on SKDC to ‘oppose the downgrade’ so it was merely ‘noted’ was equally dreadful.

According to United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s own estimates, during its public consultation, whilst the non-critical 24/7 centre is serving people well, at least 700 people a year at most risk are now travelling further for emergency care from the Grantham area.

Neither our MP nor our Conservative councillors can be trusted to stand by residents above party loyalties.

It is a terrible betrayal given so many people put so much faith in them. The most unforgivable aspect is that they were all told our most vulnerable residents would be most affected when the A&E and associated local acute beds go, including our elderly, disabled, low income families and children. They all chose to ignore this.

They are also totally out of touch when it comes to backing more growth in our area. Over 99 per cent of over 1,000 respondents to the SOS Grantham Hospital and Fighting for Lincolnshire Lives questionnaire said they do not support more development in the Grantham area if Grantham Hospital is without an A&E.

Yet our MP and Conservative council are pushing for more housing – 95 per cent of it unaffordable for local people. They are encouraging more young families and more elderly residents here. This is highly irresponsible in view of our overwhelmed NHS services, including Lincoln A&E and our EMAS ambulance crews, which are missing key targets on a daily basis.

The loss of Grantham A&E will not have helped. Nor should we forget that not so long ago Grantham also had a trauma unit. How many more lives could have been saved on the A1 had all of our hospital services remained?

We know under current Government policy our MP and council are not able to provide NHS healthcare services. But we do expect our elected representatives to fight for them.