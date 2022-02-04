An accident on the A1 this morning caused tailbacks on the southbound carriageway.

The accident happened at Stoke Rochford at 7.05am and a car was reported to have collided with the central reservation.

Traffic queued from the B6403 (Woolsthorpe/Easton turn-off) back towards Grantham.

An accident has happened this morning on the A1 at Stoke Rochford. (54681968)

The AA is reporting the southbound carriageway to be clear. The northbound carriageway was unaffected.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Today, we had a report made at 7.05am of a car in the central reservation of the A1 near Stoke Rochford. The vehicle has now been recovered and there were no reported injuries."