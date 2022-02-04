A1 clear south of Grantham after car recovered from central reservation
Published: 09:41, 04 February 2022
| Updated: 11:32, 04 February 2022
An accident on the A1 this morning caused tailbacks on the southbound carriageway.
The accident happened at Stoke Rochford at 7.05am and a car was reported to have collided with the central reservation.
Traffic queued from the B6403 (Woolsthorpe/Easton turn-off) back towards Grantham.
The AA is reporting the southbound carriageway to be clear. The northbound carriageway was unaffected.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Today, we had a report made at 7.05am of a car in the central reservation of the A1 near Stoke Rochford. The vehicle has now been recovered and there were no reported injuries."