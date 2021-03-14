A1 closed after serious accident south of Grantham

The A1 is closed northbound between the A47 and the A43 today (Sunday, March 14) and is likely to remain closed until this afternoon.

The road is closed due to accident investigation work between the Stamford/Burghley House turn-off and the A43 Kettering Road (Wothorpe / Easton On The Hill Turn Off). Northbound entry from the B1081 is also closed.

The accident was reported at about 4am. Police and paramedics attended the scene.

The A1 northbound is closed this morning south of Grantham following an accident near Stamford. (45020440)

Highways England has confirmed the road's closure until this afternoon and asks drivers to follow this diversion route.

There are reports of mile of congestion and delays of about 10 minutes.