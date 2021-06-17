A1 closed between Great Ponton and Barrowby with diversion through Grantham after lorry crash
Published: 07:04, 17 June 2021
| Updated: 07:45, 17 June 2021
The northbound carriageway of the A1 has been closed after a serious crash early this morning.
Two lorries were involved in the collision at about 1am today (Thursday, June 17).
Police are at the scene investigating the cause and a diversion is being operated from the B1174 Grantham South / Little Ponton Junction to the A52 Grantham North / Barrowby turn off.
This is causing some congestion in Grantham.