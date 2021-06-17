The northbound carriageway of the A1 has been closed after a serious crash early this morning.

Two lorries were involved in the collision at about 1am today (Thursday, June 17).

Police are at the scene investigating the cause and a diversion is being operated from the B1174 Grantham South / Little Ponton Junction to the A52 Grantham North / Barrowby turn off.

The A1 is closed northbound after a crash

This is causing some congestion in Grantham.