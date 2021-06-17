Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

A1 closed between Great Ponton and Barrowby with diversion through Grantham after lorry crash

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 07:04, 17 June 2021
 | Updated: 07:45, 17 June 2021

The northbound carriageway of the A1 has been closed after a serious crash early this morning.

Two lorries were involved in the collision at about 1am today (Thursday, June 17).

Police are at the scene investigating the cause and a diversion is being operated from the B1174 Grantham South / Little Ponton Junction to the A52 Grantham North / Barrowby turn off.

The A1 is closed northbound after a crash
The A1 is closed northbound after a crash

This is causing some congestion in Grantham.

Accidents Grantham Traffic and Travel Transport Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE