One lane of the A1 is closed just south of Grantham.

A lane on the northbound carriageway, near the Hungerton turn-off, is closed.

Traffic reports put it down to a "stalled vehicle" but pictures sent to the Journal show a damaged car on the central reservation.

Incident on the A1 near Great Ponton. Photo RSM Photography (61537870)

The incident was first reported just after 4.30pm this afternoon (Friday).

Incident on the A1 near Great Ponton. Photo RSM Photography (61537874)

Traffic is reported to be experiencing delays of around 15 minutes.

Incident on the A1 near Great Ponton. Photo RSM Photography (61537872)

Send your news and views to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk