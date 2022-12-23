A1 closed near Grantham as car pictured on central reservation
Published: 18:54, 23 December 2022
| Updated: 18:55, 23 December 2022
One lane of the A1 is closed just south of Grantham.
A lane on the northbound carriageway, near the Hungerton turn-off, is closed.
Traffic reports put it down to a "stalled vehicle" but pictures sent to the Journal show a damaged car on the central reservation.
The incident was first reported just after 4.30pm this afternoon (Friday).
Traffic is reported to be experiencing delays of around 15 minutes.
Send your news and views to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk