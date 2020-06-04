A1 closed at Barrowby as police deal with incident at bridge

The southbound carriageway on the A1 at Barrowby has been closed as police deal with an incident at Gorse Bridge.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area.

Their tweet shortly after 3.15am said: "We are asking motorists to avoid the A1 at Barrowby, Grantham, while we deal with an incident at Gorse Bridge. The road has been closed in both directions. Thank you for your patience. Incident 27."