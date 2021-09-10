The A1 southbound is closed at Gonerby Moor, Grantham, following a three-vehicle collision including a tanker.

Three fire engines, police and the ambulance service are all currently at the scene. An air ambulance has also landed.

Emergency services are at the scene. Photo: RSM Photography (51103024)

The AA is reporting that one lane is closed, long delays and queueing traffic due to the accident on A1 Southbound between B1174 Great North Road (Marston Turn Off) and A52 (Grantham North / Barrowby Turn Off.

A diversion is in place but an eye witness has said that lorries that are too tall to take the diversion are unable to leave the carpark at Downtown.

The road is expected to clear around 4pm with a return to normal traffic conditions after 5pm.

The air ambulance is now at the scene. Photo: RSM Photography (51103745)

Lincolnshire Police said: "We are on scene at a collision involving three vehicles on the A1, Great North Road. The road is closed Southbound to Gonerby Moor on the A1. Please avoid the area if you can.

Incident 209."

Emergency services are at the scene. (51104963)