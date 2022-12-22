There are heavy delays on the A1 after the road was closed overnight following a serious crash, following which a lorry driver died.

The A1 southbound was shut between the A606 at Stamford and A607 in Grantham after a crash at about 11.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 21).

Lincolnshire Police carried out an investigation into the accident overnight.

Queuing traffic on the A1. Photo: RSM Photography

The road reopened at about 8.30am today (Thursday, December 22), about nine hours after the crash, and is busy with traffic.

Lincolnshire Police has been contacted for more information.