A1 closed near Grantham after serious collision
Published: 08:45, 13 August 2020
| Updated: 09:00, 13 August 2020
The A1 has been closed in both directions between the A52 at Grantham and Newark following a serious collision this morning.
Police and ambulance crews have attended the scene.
Highways England says the road will be closed for a few more hours.
Diversions are in place. Drivers travelling north are being asked to travel west along the A52 to the A46 and then head towards Newark.
Drivers heading south are being directed along the same route in reverse.
More by this authorGraham Newton
