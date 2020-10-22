The A1 is closed in both directions south of Grantham this morning following an accident involving two lorries.

The accident happened around 6.30am between the A607 andA151 Colsterworth services junction.

Police and fire services have attended the scene.

The A1 is blocked this morning following an accident between Grantham and Stoke Rochford. (42814062)

Traffic is slow moving and diversions are now in place along the A607 and A606 towards Melton Mowbray.