A1 closed southbound following accident south of Grantham

The A1 southbound remains closed between Grantham and Stamford following an accident involving two lorries earlier today.

The A1 is closed between the A607 near Grantham and the A606 near Stamford due to the serious crash.

The road is not expected to be reopened until 8pm this evening.

The A1 southbound near Grantham this afternoon (44335154)

Emergency services including police, fire and rescue and paramedics attended scene - a stretch of road between Tickencote and Stretton - at about 12.30pm.

Traffic is being diverted from the A1.

Highways England is advising drivers to follow the hollow diamond diversion route: