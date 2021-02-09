A1 closed southbound following accident south of Grantham
Published: 13:27, 09 February 2021
| Updated: 17:51, 09 February 2021
The A1 southbound remains closed between Grantham and Stamford following an accident involving two lorries earlier today.
The A1 is closed between the A607 near Grantham and the A606 near Stamford due to the serious crash.
The road is not expected to be reopened until 8pm this evening.
Emergency services including police, fire and rescue and paramedics attended scene - a stretch of road between Tickencote and Stretton - at about 12.30pm.
Traffic is being diverted from the A1.
Highways England is advising drivers to follow the hollow diamond diversion route:
- Exit A1 at A607 Harlaxton southbound junction
- Continue along the slip road and straight over the Swingbridge Road Roundabout
- At end of the slip road, turn right onto A606 and continue westbound
- Go straight at Farmers Arms Pub Roundabout and continue along the A606 through of Harlaxton, Croxton Kerrial, Waltham on the Wolds and Thorpe Arnold to Melton Mowbray
- At the A607/A606/B676 Norman Way/Thorpe Lane junction, continue straight ahead onto the A606 Thorpe End and Sherrand Street, and then turn left onto Burton Street heading south out of Melton Mowbray
- Continue along A606 through villages of Burton Lazars and Langham to Barleythorpe Roundabout at the northern end of Oakham Bypass.
- At Barleythorpe Roundabout, turn left, onto the Okaham Bypass and continue straight over the Railway Bridge Roundabout, Ashwell Roundabout, and A606/B668 roundabout to the A606/A6003/B640 roundabout
- Turn left and continue on the A606 through villages of Whitwell and Empingham to the A1/A606 Stamford southbound junction, turn left onto the slip road and re-join the A1