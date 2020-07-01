The overnight closure of northbound A1 will allow sixteen 14+ tonne bridge beams to be delivered and lifted into place as part of the new Grantham Southern Relief Road.

Delivery and installation of the bridge beams will take place over three evenings – Monday 6, Tuesday 7 and Wednesday July 8.

Two additional evenings of A1 relief road works are scheduled for Thursday 9 and Friday 10. All dates are subject to suitable weather.