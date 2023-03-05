An upcoming closure of the A1 is the ideal time to clean it up, says a Grantham reader. He writes:

Further to recent comments from myself and others concerning the appalling amount of litter between Stamford and the river Trent at Newark I wish to make a few further points.

Based on my experience litter picking the Gonerby services A1 slip roads and Gonerby Lane, Allington, over the last three years I would suggest that the problem needs a radically thought-out solution.

A stretch of the A1 at Grantham. Image: Google Maps (62068010)

I find at my old age that three hours is enough time per session to collect litter. Fit, younger people might manage five or seven hour days, therefore I estimate that it would take 1,000 pickers doing a 35-hour week over 18 months to clean up the verges from the Trent to the southern end of the Stamford bypass – obviously this is not feasible.

The A1 cannot be closed during the day and certainly not for the time required.

What is needed are a relatively small number of self-propelled industrial vacuum units that could collect the light material by running on the verges, the heavy items such as lorry tyres, lorry mudguards and highways discarded signage should be collected by the highways department.

Good news for a starting point, Councillor Mark Whittington please note, part of the A1, Colsterworth to Long Bennington, will be available for litter collecting when it is closed from March to August.

Someone have a word with National Highways. I find that their employees are responsible for leftover signs and ironwork, and this by the way is fineable.

Finally, I have stated in previous comments that my experience in most of Northern Europe when travelling is that the UK is probably the untidiest country of all.

Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire are not alone with this problem, I admit, but I live here, not elsewhere.

Until we seriously penalise that small minority who have no respect for the countryside the problem will continue to grow.

'A local resident', by email