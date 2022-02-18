Tree blocks lane of A1 northbound at Colsterworth
A fallen tree is blocking a lane on the A1, causing tailbacks.
As of 2.45pm today (Friday), Lincolnshire Police officers are at the scene of a fallen tree on the A1 northbound carriageway near Colsterworth.
The tree is currently blocking the slow lane, leading to around four miles of tailbacks.
It comes as railway services and roads have faced significant disruption today due to Storm Eunice with people advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary.
Across the area, venues have been closed and events cancelled due to the storm.
Lincolnshire Police has confirmed it has started to receive increased reports of trees in roads.
The force said the worst affected areas were Stamford, Bourne and Sleaford.