A fallen tree is blocking a lane on the A1, causing tailbacks.

As of 2.45pm today (Friday), Lincolnshire Police officers are at the scene of a fallen tree on the A1 northbound carriageway near Colsterworth.

The tree is currently blocking the slow lane, leading to around four miles of tailbacks.

British Police credit: istock/andrewmedina (54973962)

It comes as railway services and roads have faced significant disruption today due to Storm Eunice with people advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

Across the area, venues have been closed and events cancelled due to the storm.

Northbound A1, COLSTERWORTH tree blocking slow lane - currently c. 4 miles of tailbacks.



Officers on scene & Highways on route — Lincolnshire Police Control Room (@FCR_Lincs) February 18, 2022

Lincolnshire Police has confirmed it has started to receive increased reports of trees in roads.

Update on #StormEunice: Please don't travel unless absolutely necessary. We are starting to see an increase in the number of reports of trees in the road, and a lorry has been blown over. Stamford, Bourne and Sleaford areas are particularly affected. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/PFgUxDuKuZ — Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) February 18, 2022

The force said the worst affected areas were Stamford, Bourne and Sleaford.