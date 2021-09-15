A1 lorry drivers are urged to use secure parks after vehicles were slashed open while parked overnight south of Grantham
Published: 12:50, 15 September 2021
| Updated: 12:52, 15 September 2021
A number of children's carry cots were stolen from a lorry parked alongside the A1 south of Grantham.
The theft was discovered during the early hours of Tuesday last week (September 7) at a lay-by near to the former Ram Jam Inn at Stretton.
The lorry's side curtain had been cut open and the items taken.
Three other lorries had also been cut open but nothing was stolen.
Sergeant Paul Kear, of Rutland Police, said thefts from lorries is a common problem along the A1 and encouraged drivers to use secure lorry parks as much as possible.
The closest ones to Rutland are located in Peterborough and Colsterworth.