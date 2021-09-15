A number of children's carry cots were stolen from a lorry parked alongside the A1 south of Grantham.

The theft was discovered during the early hours of Tuesday last week (September 7) at a lay-by near to the former Ram Jam Inn at Stretton.

The lorry's side curtain had been cut open and the items taken.

Police. Photo: istock

Three other lorries had also been cut open but nothing was stolen.

Sergeant Paul Kear, of Rutland Police, said thefts from lorries is a common problem along the A1 and encouraged drivers to use secure lorry parks as much as possible.

The closest ones to Rutland are located in Peterborough and Colsterworth.