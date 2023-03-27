A section of the A1 will be closed overnight for five nights from today (March 27).

The closure will affect the A1 southbound from its junction with the A46 at Newark to the B1174 Gonerby Moor junction near Grantham.

Theses closures will take place from 8pm to 6am each night and will allow National Highways to carry out carriageway patching, lining and studding.

Road closed and diversion signs. Image by Rob Currell (62658937)

At the same time, road signs will be installed for the new Welcome Break services at the Balderton junction.

A diversion will be in place via the A46 southbound to Bingham then A52 Eastbound to Barrowby to re-join the A1.