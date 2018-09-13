The A1 is partially-blocked at Stoke Rochford, just south of Grantham.

A passing motorist told the Journal he could see a person lying injured on the north-bound carriageway.

He also said two paramedic cars were in attendance.

AA Roadwatch has reported one lane is closed and there is queuing traffic on the A1 northbound between the B6403 (Woolsthorpe / Easton Turn Off) and Crabtree Road (Skillington / Stainby Turn Off).

Traffic is reportedly tailing back to Colsterworth as one of two lanes are closed, affecting traffic heading away from Colsterworth towards Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police told the Journal the incident was reported to them at 11.30am.

The collision involved a white Vx Movano dropside lorry and a Mercedes tractor on the northbound carriageway.

They added: "One man has been injured but the extent is not known. Ambulance and helimed on scene."