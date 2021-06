The A1 is partially closed in both directions to recover an overturned lorry.

Traffic is queueing between Little Ponton and the A52 junction after a lorry overturned on to the central barrier earlier this morning.

The road was fully closed earlier to allow the recovery of the truck.

The lorry overturned onto the central barrier of the A1. Photo: RSM Photography (48742545)

