A crash on the A1 is causing severe traffic delays.

Police have partially closed the A1 southbound due to a collision between a HGV and a car on the Claypole slip road partially blocking the road.

A1 crash. Photos: RSM Photography (63052150)

There are delays of at least 25 minutes and increasing on the A1 southbound between the Coddington turnoff and where the B6326 joins the A1.

Recovery is on scene to help clear the road.

Traffic is moving at an average speed of five mph.