A1 reopens following crash south of Grantham

Update, 6pm: The A1 has now fully reopened following a crash south of Grantham this morning.

A carriageway remains closed following a serious crash on the A1 south of Grantham this morning (Sunday).

The collision, involving an overturned car, happened near Colsterworth at around 11am.

The A1 is closed southbound between the A607 near Grantham and the B6403 near Colsterworth. Diversions are in place but those caught up near the scene of the incident are reporting on social media how they have been stationary for hours.

The scene of the crash on the A1 near Colsterworth. (60309033)

A recent update by National Highways said: "Police collision investigation works have been ongoing throughout the afternoon, and recovery and clear-up works are now taking place."

In a tweet, National Highways added that recovery work was "complex" and "there's also a large oil spillage to clear".

Details of injuries are not yet known.

The scene of a crash on the A1 near Colsterworth. Photo: RSM Photography (60309004)

Motorists are advised to re-route or delay their journeys while the closure remains in place.

Traffic queues behind the scene of a crash on the A1 near Colsterworth. Photo@ RSM Photography (60309002)

The diversion route has been set up as follows:

Road users are advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbols on road signs.

Exit A1 at the A607 Harlaxton S/B junction; continue along the slip road and straight over the Swingbridge Road Roundabout.

At end of the slip road, turn right (w) onto A606 and continue W/B.

Go straight at Farmers Arms Pub Roundabout & continue along the A606 through Harlaxton, Croxton Kerrial, Waltham on the Wolds and Thorpe Arnold to Melton Mowbray. At the A607/A606/B676 Norman Way/Thorpe Lane junction, continue straight ahead (w) onto the A606 Thorpe End and Sherrand Street, and then turn left (s) onto Burton Street heading south out of Melton Mowbray.

Continue along A606 through villages of Burton Lazars and Langham to Barleythorpe Roundabout at the northern end of Oakham Bypass.

At Barleythorpe Roundabout, turn left (s/e), onto the Oakham Bypass and continue straight over the Railway Bridge Roundabout, Ashwell Roundabout, and A606/B668 roundabout.

At the A606/A6003/B640 roundabout turn left (e) & continue on the A606 through villages of Whitwell and Empingham to the A1/A606 Stamford southbound junction, turn left onto the slip road and rejoin the A1.