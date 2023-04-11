A road has reopened after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

One lane of the A1 northbound was closed at about 1pm today (Tuesday, April 11) after a crash near Colsterworth.

Traffic was at a standstill between North Witham and the Boothby Pagnell turn off.

A1 stock image of Colsterworth

A spokesperson for the police said the crash involved multiple vehicles.

A truck also stalled causing further delays, according to AA traffic news.

The road has now reopened and traffic in the area is clearing.