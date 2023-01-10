Home   News   Article

A1 reopens after two collisions near Colsterworth

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 11:28, 10 January 2023
 | Updated: 11:31, 10 January 2023

The A1 has reopened following two collisions this morning (Tuesday).

AA has confirmed that all lanes of the A1 have been reopened following two collisions on the southbound carriageway near Colsterworth.

Lincolnshire Police first reported a collision on the A1 southbound at Colsterworth at around 9am today.

A collision on the A1 at Colsterworth brought traffic to a standstill. Photo: R. S. Mortiss (61766468)
The second collision was reported at 10am on the A1 southbound at the junction of the B6403 High Dyke.

A police spokesperson thanked people for their patience while confirming that the road had reopened.

A collision on the A1 at Colsterworth brought traffic to a standstill. Photo: R. S. Mortiss (61766463)
The AA map shows traffic is flowing as normal once again.

Grantham Traffic and Travel Matthew Taylor
