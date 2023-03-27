The A1 is open again following a collision which saw a lorry leave the carriageway.

National Highways has confirmed that both lanes of the A1 southbound near Colsterworth are open following a collision involving a lorry this morning (Monday).

One lane of the A1 southbound was closed between the B6403 and A151 at Colsterworth.

The lorry left the A1 following the collision. Photo: Ben Cooke (63210521)

This was to allow for a "complex recovery operation" to take place after a lorry left the road and ended up in a field adjacent to the A1.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident at around 9.10am. A spokesperson said no injuries had been reported as a result of the collision.

The lorry left the A1 following the collision. Photo: R. S. Mortiss (63210197)

The lorry left the A1 following the collision. Photo: R. S. Mortiss (63210194)

According to the AA, there were "severe traffic delays" as a result of the collision.