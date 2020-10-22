A1 reopens following serious accident near Grantham

Police have confirmed that the A1 has now been fully reopened near Stoke Rochford following a serious accident this morning.

The A1 was closed this morning following t he accident involving a tractor and lorry at 6.30am.

Two men were taken to hospital with injuries as a result of the incident.

A lorry involved in the A1 crash near Stoke Rochford.Photo: R S Mortiss (42822756)

Both carriageways were blocked this morning after one or more vehicles crossed the central reservation.

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 6.22am on 22 October to the general area of Stoke Rochford. The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision.

"We sent a paramedic in a fast response car, a doctor in a car, a LIVES community first responder and two double-crewed ambulances. The air ambulance was also in attendance. One patient was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and another patient was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, both via double-crewed ambulances.”