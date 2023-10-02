Traffic is building up on the A1 southbound following a crash.

A small truck and lorry are believed to have crashed on the A1 near Grantham, according to a witness.

Three fire engines and an air ambulance were also spotted near the scene.

The A1 near Grantham. Photo: Paul Clark

There are traffic delays of around 14 minutes between the A52 Barrowby turnoff and A52 Tollemache Road north, the AA reports.

Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for more information.