A1 south of Grantham blocked southbound after collision between car and lorry
Published: 17:16, 18 June 2021
| Updated: 17:17, 18 June 2021
Traffic is building up south of Grantham following a collision between a car and a lorry which has blocked the southbound carriageway.
The incident happened between the B6403 (Woolsthorpe/Easton turn off) and the A151 (Colsterworth services) earlier this afternoon.
Traffic is queuing as far back as Little Ponton.
The AA says there are delays of 35 minutes and delays are increasing.