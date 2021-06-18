A1 south of Grantham blocked southbound after collision between car and lorry

Traffic is building up south of Grantham following a collision between a car and a lorry which has blocked the southbound carriageway.

The incident happened between the B6403 (Woolsthorpe/Easton turn off) and the A151 (Colsterworth services) earlier this afternoon.

Traffic is queuing as far back as Little Ponton.

A collision has blocked the A1 southbound south of Grantham. (48361463)

The AA says there are delays of 35 minutes and delays are increasing.