The southbound carriageway of the A1 at Barrowby is closed following a crash.

Lincolnshire Police say several vehicles are involved in the incident.

Police say they don't believe there are any serious injuries.

The A1 southbound is closed at Barrowby

The AA says a lorry and four cars are involved in the crash.

Traffic is currently queueing back as far as Allington.