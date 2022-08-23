Home   News   Article

A1 southbound carriageway reopened following four-vehicle crash near Barrowby

By Katie Green
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:28, 23 August 2022
 | Updated: 15:30, 23 August 2022

Both lanes have reopened on the southbound carriageway of the A1 at Barrowby following a crash.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the multiple vehicle crash earlier today (Tuesday, August 23).

Police say two vehicles, an HGV and a red Hyundai Tuscon were involved.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area. (58169058)
No one was injured in the incident.

Slow traffic still remains along the road, the AA reports.

