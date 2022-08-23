More news, no ads

Both lanes have reopened on the southbound carriageway of the A1 at Barrowby following a crash.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the multiple vehicle crash earlier today (Tuesday, August 23).

Police say two vehicles, an HGV and a red Hyundai Tuscon were involved.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

No one was injured in the incident.

Slow traffic still remains along the road, the AA reports.