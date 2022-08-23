A1 southbound carriageway reopened following four-vehicle crash near Barrowby
Published: 15:28, 23 August 2022
| Updated: 15:30, 23 August 2022
Both lanes have reopened on the southbound carriageway of the A1 at Barrowby following a crash.
Lincolnshire Police were called to the multiple vehicle crash earlier today (Tuesday, August 23).
Police say two vehicles, an HGV and a red Hyundai Tuscon were involved.
No one was injured in the incident.
Slow traffic still remains along the road, the AA reports.