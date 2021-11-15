A1 southbound closed after collision between Balderton and Claypole
Published: 18:36, 15 November 2021
| Updated: 18:37, 15 November 2021
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision on the A1.
Officers were called to reports of a collision on the A1 southbound, between the Balderton and Claypole turn-offs, at around 3.10pm today (Monday).
A number of vehicles were involved.
A motorcyclist and the driver of a car have been taken to hospital.
The A1 southbound is currently shut at the Balderton turn-off and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
The A1 northbound was closed for a short time before re-opening.