A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision on the A1.

Officers were called to reports of a collision on the A1 southbound, between the Balderton and Claypole turn-offs, at around 3.10pm today (Monday).

A number of vehicles were involved.

The A1 southbound remains closed.

A motorcyclist and the driver of a car have been taken to hospital.

The A1 southbound is currently shut at the Balderton turn-off and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The A1 northbound was closed for a short time before re-opening.